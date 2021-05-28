Ridgecrest community remembers murder victim during vigil

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A large number of people gathered at Petroglyph Park last night to remember the life of 20-year-old Katie Pham.

It began at around 7:30 PM but the crowd stayed long after sunset, with friends, old classmates, neighbors and other community members sharing stories and memories of Pham, and sharing their condolences to her family. The event had both tears and laughs, ending with her father, Thomas Pham, leading the crowd in a final sing-along in his daughter’s memory.



Pham’s body was found earlier this month on Skylark Avenue – with an old classmate, Daniel Gunnarsson, now charged with her murder. He’s due back in court June 18.



