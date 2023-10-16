BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people, including a 17-month-old toddler, are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in south Bakersfield on Monday evening, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office Public Information officer Lori Meza.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home on South M Street just south of Ming Avenue on Oct. 16 at about 6:15 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found three people inside the residence who appeared to be the victims of a violent assault, officials said.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the identities of three people who were killed at the south Bakersfield residence.

Officials identified the victims as April Trujillo Salinas, 36, and 17-month-old Mercedes Jimenez both of Bakersfield.

It is unknown if Luis Carlos Jimenez, 30, is the father of Mercedes. Jimenez died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies confirmed to 17 News Salinas was the mother of Mercedes. The relationship between Luis Carlos and Salinas is unknown.

According to officials, all three died at the scene.

No further information about the incident was released by sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.