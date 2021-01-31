UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal shooting at northeast Bakersfield supermarket

UPDATE (1/31): The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Adrian Sanchez in connection with the shooting.

(1/29): BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a 21-year-old man has died following a shooting Friday in a supermarket parking lot in Northeast Bakersfield.

Officers responded to the Foods Co. at Haley and Height streets just before 5 p.m. for a report of an assault in the parking lot. Emergency responders found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and was later pronounced dead. The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

This is the 11th homicide in Kern County in 2021, according to our 17 News Homicide Tracker.

No description for any possible suspects was available.

Anyone with information on the killing is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.