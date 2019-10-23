Police release image of person of interest in deadly South Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a person who may have information in a shooting that left a man dead nearly two weeks ago in South Bakersfield.

Police said they are looking for a man who was seen with the victim a short time before the shooting. Police said the man seen in a surveillance video image is not a suspect in the killing.

The shooting happened on Oct. 10 at around 4:20 p.m. in an alley in the 800 block of Melwood Street.

Police found the victim — identified as 36-year-old Raul Gutierrez Jr. — with multiple gunshot wounds. Gutierrez was taken Kern Medical where he died.

If you have information on the case or the identity of the man seen in the surveillance image, you are asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.