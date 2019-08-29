Police make arrests in connection to Ridgecrest shooting and killing of 19-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Ridgecrest said two people have been arrested connection to a deadly shooting on Aug. 22.

Ridgecrest police said officers arrested 24-year-old Ismael Octavio Quijano Jr. in California City on Wednesday. Quijano is accused of murder in a shooting that killed 19-year-old Danny Avalos in the 400 block of Robalo Street.

The department said another woman was arrested for accessory. Police say Ahidee Barragan, 43, knew Quijano Jr. was a primary suspect and tried to help him evade capture.

In a release, the Ridgecrest Police Department said they, and California City police officers, staked out a home in California City where Quijano Jr. was believed to be staying. Detectives pulled over Quijano Jr. and Barragan leaving the home and pulled them over in the 9800 block of Karen Street and took them into custody.

On Aug. 22 just after midnight, officers were called to the 400 block of Robalo Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found Avalos shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Quijano Jr. and Barragan were both booked into the Kern County Jail, Ridgecrest police said.

Quijano Jr. was booked for first-degree murder and various other warrants including burglary and drug possession, according to a Kern County inmate database.