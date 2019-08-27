Police make arrest in killing of 37-year-old woman in Southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting and killing of a 37-year-old woman at a Southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning.

Police said they have arrested 65-year-old Jagjit Singh for murder, accused in the killing of Sumandeep Kaur Kooner.

Kooner’s body was found in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive at around 11:35 a.m.

In a release late Monday night, police said officers found Kooner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Singh is currently being held without bail and is due in court Wednesday afternoon, according to a Kern County inmate database.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.