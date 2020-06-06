Police make arrest in deadly Kentucky Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a suspect has been arrested for murder in a shooting that killed one man Wednesday night on Kentucky Street.

Officials said officers arrested William Blowheart Lee, 33, on Friday afternoon.

According to police, Lee was arrested in the 1800 block of Union Avenue and was in possession of a 9mm handgun that is believed to be the weapon used in the killing of Jerry Tibbs Jr.

Tibbs Jr. was found shot inside a business in the 700 block of Kentucky Street in East Bakersfield at around 9:40 p.m. He was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead.

In a statement, police said Lee was arrested for murder, possession of stolen property and other gun charges.