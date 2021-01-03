UPDATE: Two killed in shooting at South Bakersfield motel

UPDATE (1/3): Two people were killed in last night’s shooting at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street in south Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The department said the victims were found dead in one of the rooms and that they appear to have died from gunshot wounds. There is no suspect information at this time.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting late Saturday night at a Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the 6500 block of Colony Street for a report of a shooting just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

It was not immediately known how many people may have been wounded.

We will update this story as we learn more information.