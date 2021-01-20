UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly south Bakersfield shooting

UPDATE (1/20): BPD announced Lucifer Darnell Pierce, 39, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Pierce allegedly was in possession of a loaded firearm and resisted arrest. The department said “minor force” was used to bring him into custody.

UPDATE (1/14): The shooting victim has been identified as Mubarek Saleh Alnajar, 30, of Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating after a person was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead Wednesday night on Panama Lane near South H Street.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the area for a report of a victim of a shooting at around 9:50 p.m. One person was found under a vehicle in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information on the incident was immediately available. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

