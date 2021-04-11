UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal east Bakersfield shooting

UPDATE (4/11): Oscar Valero, 47, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The department said Valero was arrested at around 11:30 p.m. and was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder and gang participation.

(4/9): BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening in East Bakersfield.

Police and emergency responders were called to a home near East 3rd and Augusta streets at around 6:45 p.m. A man was found suffering major injuries and was later pronounced dead.

No information about a possible suspect was immediately available.

