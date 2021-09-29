Man shot, killed in Mesa Marin Sports Complex shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man has died following a shooting Wednesday night at the Mesa Marin Sports Complex in East Bakersfield.
Officers were called to Mesa Marin Sports Complex off Highway 178 near Bedford Green Drive just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A man was found with major injuries, but was later pronounced dead, police said.
Witnesses told officers they saw a green vehicle leaving the scene following the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
