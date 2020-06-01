Police investigating East Bakersfield shooting that leaves man dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was killed Sunday night in a shooting in East Bakersfield.

The department said officers were called to area of the 800 block of East California Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation just before 9 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man inside a vehicle facing westbound in eastbound lanes on East California Avenue near Wallace Street suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No description of a possible suspect or suspects were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.