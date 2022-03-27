BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a person dead early Sunday in south Bakersfield.

Emergency responders were called to Lotus Lane near Bradshaw Street just after 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was wounded by gunfire and died.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.