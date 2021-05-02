UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Fastrip in south Bakersfield, suspect arrested

UPDATE (5/2): A man was killed in last night’s shooting and the suspect has been arrested, according to BPD.

The department said officers found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries, where he later died.

BPD said officers arrested 20-year-old Daniel Trejo-Calistro in connection with the shooting. He was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of homicide as well as for weapons and drug-related offenses.

(5/1): BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating an apparent shooting Saturday night in South Bakersfield.

Police and emergency responders were called to a Fastrip at Pacheco Road and South Union Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Evidence markers and shell casings could be seen on the ground behind police crime scene tape.

It was not immediately clear how may people may have been wounded or the severity of their wounds.

