Man killed in South Hayes Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a man has died of his wounds following a shooting Saturday night in Southeast Bakersfield.

Officers and emergency responders were called to the 300 block of South Hayes Street at around 10:50 p.m., the police department said. A man described to be in his 30s was found suffering from major gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.