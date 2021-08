BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was killed, following a shooting Saturday evening in South Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to Planz Road near Raider Drive just before 6 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.