UPDATE: Teen girl killed in L Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a teen girl was shot and killed Friday night in a shooting on L Street.

Officers were called to a neighborhood at L and 11th streets at around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. BPD said officers found an “adolescent female juvenile” with multiple gunshot wounds. She as taken to a hospital where she later died.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify her at a later time.

No description of any possible suspects was made available by investigators.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.