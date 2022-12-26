BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An estranged boyfriend broke into his ex’s home on Christmas Eve and exchanged gunfire with another man, police said. Both men died at the scene.

No one else was injured in the shooting at 3:51 a.m. on Snowdon Avenue, police said. The names of the men will be released by the coroner’s office.

Two vehicles were towed from the scene Saturday morning: a pickup parked half in and half out of the driveway, and a car.

Snowdon is west of Old River Road and north of Harris Road. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.