Man dies in Morin Court shooting near Wilson Park

UPDATE: The family of an 18-year-old killed in South Bakersfield is asking for help raising money for his funeral.

17 News was sent a GoFundMe page for Emmanuel Arechiga, who was shot Thursday morning on Echo Avenue. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Arechiga drove a short distance before dying in the car near Wilson Park. A passenger with him was not wounded.

BPD says while officers were on scene a 26-year-old man named Gilberto Fajardo-Martinez arrived, and was found with a concealed, stolen, and loaded gun. He has been booked into jail on a variety of charges including weapon violations.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Frank

McIntyre at (661) 326-3921 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

UPDATE: Police said an 18-year-old man was shot at Morin Court and drove himself to Wilson Park, where he died.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday were near Wilson Park for what was described as an incident resulting in major injuries.

No other details were immediately available.