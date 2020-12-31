Man dies in Morin Court shooting near Wilson Park

UPDATE: The family of an 18-year-old killed in South Bakersfield is asking for help raising money for his funeral.

17 News was sent a GoFundMe page for Emmanuel Arechiga, who was shot Thursday morning on Echo Avenue. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Arechiga drove a short distance before dying in the car near Wilson Park. A passenger with him was not wounded.

BPD says while officers were on scene a 26-year-old man named Gilberto Fajardo-Martinez arrived, and was found with a concealed, stolen, and loaded gun. He has been booked into jail on a variety of charges including weapon violations.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Frank
McIntyre at (661) 326-3921 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

UPDATE: Police said an 18-year-old man was shot at Morin Court and drove himself to Wilson Park, where he died.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday were near Wilson Park for what was described as an incident resulting in major injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

