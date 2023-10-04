BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been almost two years since a 21-year-old man was taken from his family and his family is still looking for answers.

“Isaiah was a 21-year-old wise-beyond-his-years family man,” Jacqueline Angeles said.

Her son, Isaiah Pedro Leyva, 21, was taken too soon from his family and loved ones on Oct. 31, 2021 at the 300 block of McKee Road.

Leyva was born on May 19, 2000. His mom describes him as “a person who just loved his family.”

At 21, Leyva worked in the oil fields, he loved to travel, he loved life and his fiancé and family.

On Oct. 31, 2023, it will be two years since his killing and everything, Leyva’s family says, has been at a “standstill.”

“So far there hasn’t been any new leads … if anyone has any information, please come forward,” Angeles said.

Angeles says Isaiah’s life was taken and no one has said anything despite a large reward offering.

“Our family got together and we all put our money together and came up with a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of my son’s killer,” Angeles said.

Angeles said if you have any tips or information, to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

“If there is someone out there that has the empathy within themselves to put themselves in our shoes and would be able to come forward … this investigation has gone too long without any justice being served. At this point, we are just wanting someone to come forward,” Kaitlyn Medellin, Isaiah’s sister said.