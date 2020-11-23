UPDATE: KCSO identifies man killed in H Street shooting

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in last night’s shooting as 21-year-old Steven Douglass Eubanks.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night on H Street.

Officers were called to the 500 block of H Street at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a person who was shot in an alley. The victim was found in the alley with major injuries and was later pronounced dead, Bakersfield police said.

The victim was described to be a male but his age was not immediately known. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

Sunday’s shooting death is the 115th homicide in Kern County, according to 17’s Homicide Tracker. It is the deadliest year recorded since KGET began tracking homicides in 2015.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.