UPDATE: KCSO identifies man killed in shooting on Edison Road

UPDATE (11/2): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Bakersfield resident Adam Molina Garcia.

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): KCSO says the body found Friday morning had major trauma and had several gunshot wounds.

UPDATE (11:07 a.m.): South Edison Road has reopened, CHP says.

UPDATE (9:03 a.m.): South Edison Road is closed from Muller Road to Hermosa Road, according to the CHP. The intersection of South Vineland Road and Muller Road is also closed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives were sent to South Edison Highway and Muller Road to investigate what officials called a “suspicious death.”

The incident was first reported around 4:15 a.m. Law enforcement was called out for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. But, when KCSO deputies arrived on scene, they found the circumstances around the man’s death “appeared to be suspicious, so a homicide callout was initiated,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were on scene.

KCSO said the intersection of Muller Road and South Edison Highway is expected to be closed for several hours.