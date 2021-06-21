One month with no arrests in 12-year-old’s shooting in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday marks one month since 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander died after being shot in the chest, outside her home in Central Bakersfield.

The Curran Middle School student was struck by gunfire at the corner of L and 11th Streets. No suspects have been identified at this time. During a vigil the following week, community advocates and Ahmaya’s family members raised concerns that the killing may have been a case of gang violence, and they pleaded with people to use the Kern Secret Witness program if they knew anything.

Anyone with tips for police can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.