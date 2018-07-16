Officials investigating inmate homicide at Kern Valley State Prison

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the death of an inmate at Kern Valley State Prison from over the weekend.

Eric Moreno, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday around 9 p.m., CDCR announced. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Officials named Moreno’s cellmate, Daniel Olguin, 36, as the suspected killer. Olguin was treated for injuries at KVSP and placed in the Administrative Segregation Unit as the investigation proceeds, according to CDCR.

Moreno was received into custody in 2015. He was serving a 10-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon and participation in a street gang.

Olguin has been serving time since 2007 for a life-with-the-possibility-of-parole sentence for first-degree murder.