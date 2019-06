BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The name of a 43-year-old man police believe was stabbed to death in central Bakersfield has been released.

Virdy Lee Jones was wounded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Union Avenue, according to coroner’s officials. He died at the scene.

Police said Jones’ wounds were consistent with a stabbing.

James Jordan, 66, turned himself in to police later that day and was arrested on suspicion of murder. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday.