Woman shot, killed at Wayside Park gathering: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a woman has died following a shooting Saturday evening at Wayside Park in South Bakersfield.

Emergency responders were called to the park in the 1200 block of Ming Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officials said a woman was found with major injuries on the ground in the middle of the park. She was pronounced dead at the park by medical personnel, according to police.

Police officials say the shooting happened during a large memorial gathering at the park. Investigators say little information about a possible suspect was provided to them.

The woman will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or remain anonymous by calling the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.