Non-profit specializing in DNA matching, now working to identify body of woman found near vineyard in 2011

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County investigators are now getting some help from new experts to solve a mystery that’s nearly 10 years old.

In 2011, a woman’s body was found on a dirt road at a vineyard near Arvin. Her head and thumbs were cut off, and detectives said her body was apparently posed by her killer. More than nine years later, she still has not been identified.

Now, a non-profit volunteer group of DNA specialists working to find a genetic match. The DNA Doe Project researches unidentified people to bring their families closure. They’ve identified dozens of people over the years.

On their website they listed this woman’s case as one they’re actively researching, meaning her DNA has been sequenced. All they need is a genetic match to help find her living relatives and possibly identify her.

