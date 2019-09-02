Nine people were victims of homicide in August in Kern County

Here in Kern County there were nine homicides for the month of August. As we look back to last month seven of those nine homicides were caused by a gun.

Although there are 16 fewer homicides than this time last year with 67 total homicides.

So far this year there have been 49 homicides caused by a gun.

Just last week a 65-year-old man shot and killed daughter-in-law Sumandeep Kaur Kooner, 37, in southwest Bakersfield. Jagjit Singh, 65, admitted shooting to death Kooner because he claims that she was having an affair. When police arrived at the scene, Kooner was found dead of three gunshot wounds.



A day later there was another victim of gun violence. KGET.com spoke to the family of Miguel Ibarra Lopez, 37, who was shot in front of his home August 28 moments before having dinner with his family. The family revealed that Lopez had been recently released from prison. Many close friends and family knew of Lopez’ criminal history but wanted him to be remembered as the man he was working towards becoming.

Monica Lopez talked to KGET.com and said she is going to miss her dad’s presence and his kindness. She hopes that the public isn’t quick to judge her father and rather focus on the man he was becoming.

“Just don’t stereotype people just because of the past,” Monica Lopez said, “People do try to change and they’re willing to change. We just need to help them out.”

