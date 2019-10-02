Neighbors say they’re staying indoors as suspected killer is on the loose in Weldon

A suspected killer is on the loose and frightened neighbors in Weldon say they are afraid to leave their homes after a woman was killed on the 5500 block on Piute Mountain Road Sunday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday Kern County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a home on Piute Mountain Road for a victim of assault.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived medical personnel were performing life-saving measures on a female but their efforts were not enough to help save the woman; she died at the scene.

As deputies investigated the crime scene neighbors could see the lifeless body of a woman in front of the gate of a home on Piute Mountain Road.

One of those neighbors spoke to KGET.com and began to express her disbelief on what had happened Sunday. One neighbor who lived in the area for over 20 years says she moved into the neighborhood because it was known to be the quietest side of town. But just the night before she overheard yelling coming from the home where the woman died.

According to neighbors a man lives at the residence and was in a “love triangle” with the victim and another woman.

Neighbors say that the other woman was known to be aggressive often times fighting with the victim while the man watched.

The victim’s identity has not been released but neighbors say she was a kind and empathetic woman often times waving hello to neighbors.

There have been no arrests made at the moment as neighbors are staying inside their homes as a suspected killer is on the loose.

At the moment the incident is being investigated by KCSO and if you have any information you are urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.