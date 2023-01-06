BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Southeast Bakersfield after the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at around 5 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police asked residents in surrounding homes with doorbell cameras if they had footage of what happened. However, most of the residents in the neighborhood were unaware of the shooting and were shocked to wake up to the street blocked off with tape and the heavy police presence.

One of those residents was Victor Guerrero. According to Guerrero, the shooting occurred behind his house, and he had no idea.

“The fact that it did happen right behind my house makes me fearful for my kids and my family,” said Guerrero.

Leaving Guerrero and others to try to find out what could have happened early Friday morning.

“I have cameras installed, and I’m definitely going to go back and take a look at those,” said Guerrero.

Guerrero says that the crime happening so close to his home without him knowing taught him a lesson.

“To be more observant and to pay attention to some details and who is coming in and out,” said Guerrero.

The investigation into the homicides is ongoing. The identities of the dead men have not been released.