Murder suspect was out on bail for gun charges before two deadly shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court records show a murder suspect was jailed for two weeks in December on gang and gun charges before allegedly shooting two people in January.

Carlos Trejo, 22, faces nine charges including two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for several shootings this year.

Trejo, along with Jorge Flores, 23, is accused of killing 27-year-old Vladimir Sanchez the night of Jan. 15, and then 28-year-old Scottie Tripp hours later on the morning of Jan. 16.

Bakersfield Police said other victims were targeted, but survived. The pair is also linked to another shooting at a cannabis dispensary just off Cottonwood Road earlier this month, where the victim was last said to be in critical condition.

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Trejo was arrested a month earlier with illegal guns by the Bakersfield Police Department.

In a news release at the time, BPD said officers stopped Trejo and Francisco Ordonez, 18, on Dec. 11. BPD said an unregistered gun and a gun without a serial number were both found inside their vehicle during a probation search. BPD arrested the pair for gang participation and multiple firearms violations.

Bakersfield Police Department

Charged with three felonies, Trejo’s bail was set at $125,000, and he was released Dec. 31. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the release on bail is not unusual in the context of his charges then.

Trejo is accused of killing Sanchez and Tripp about two weeks later. He and Jorge Flores pleaded not guilty in their homicide case Monday afternoon. Anyone with information on their cases is encouraged to contact Detective Randy Petris at (661) 326-3554, Detective Joe Woods at (661) 326-3919, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.