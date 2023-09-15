BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man killed in an east Bakersfield shooting two weeks ago has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting victim was identified as Michael Pinon, 43, of Bakersfield.

Pinon was found shot and wounded when officers arrived to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Monterey Street on Sept. 1. Pinon was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been in the killing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.