BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After four people were found fatally shot at a home in the small desert community of Mojave no suspects have been named in the mass killing, but sheriff’s officials said they were looking for two people of interest.

The shooting happened just before midnight Saturday at a Mojave trailer home on H Street near Cerro Gordo Road. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t know the relationship of the four people killed.

The Associated Press reported two people were being sought for questioning as “persons of interest” and there was no ongoing threat to Mojave residents, according to KCSO spokesperson Lori Meza.

The homicides were the latest of mass killings in the U.S. including three in California this year. The Goshen massacre left six people dead, a gunman opened fire during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park killing 11 people, and a gunman opened fire on two farms in Half Moon Bay killing seven people.