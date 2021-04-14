Missing Bakersfield man was killed, coroner says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner announced a man who reportedly hadn’t been seen by family for days has been found dead, and his death is considered a homicide.

The Bakersfield Police Department had announced Friday that Edward Medina’s disappearance was considered suspicious after his vehicle was found abandoned on Planz Road, near South Mount Vernon Avenue. Family told 17 News they had discovered his vehicle after he disappeared last Wednesday.

CORRECTION (4/14 11 a.m.): An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the location Medina’s body was found due to a coroner’s error. Bakersfield Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Robert Pair confirms he was found in an orchard in the 6000 block of Di Giorgio Road on Monday. According the coroner, Medina was shot.

No suspects have been announced. Anyone with information on Medina’s death can contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.

