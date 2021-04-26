Men linked to two deadly Bakersfield shootings plead not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men in their early twenties pleaded not guilty to nine felonies stemming from a string of shootings that killed two people in January.

Jorge Flores, 23, and Carlos Trejo, 22, were arraigned Monday afternoon on 2 counts of murder and 3 counts of attempted murder among other charges, which include gang participation. Both are being held without bail in the case.

The two have been linked to two shootings that happened hours apart in January along with another shooting that happened earlier this month in April. Before 11 PM on January 15, the pair is accused of killing 27-year-old Vladimir Sanchez on Meeks Avenue in South Bakersfield. Another person was wounded. Hours later on the morning of January 16, 28-year-old Scottie Tripp was shot to death on Taylor Street, just off Belle Terrace. The third shooting the defendants are accused of left a man wounded in front of a cannabis dispensary on Cannon Avenue and Cottonwood Road on April 6, a case investigated by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Flores was assigned a public defender while Trejo is represented through the Indigent Defense Program. Both are due back in court May 21.