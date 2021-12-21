McFarland police make 2 arrests in deadly San Pedro Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland police say they have arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting last week on San Pedro Street. A third suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The shooting that killed 18-year-old Adam Sanchez happened on Dec. 16 at around 6:30 p.m. on San Pedro Street near East Sherwood Avenue.

According to the McFarland Police Department, investigators determined three suspects in shooting. One suspect, identified as Eduardo Flores, was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of gunshot wounds and later arrested for murder, according to officials.

Investigators say the two other suspects — including a 17-year-old — resided in Bakersfield. On Dec. 17, McFarland police say they and Bakersfield officers served a search warrant at a home in the 5300 block of New Grove Avenue looking for the two other suspects.

During the search, McFarland police says one of the suspects, identified as Jose Salcedo Jr, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Salcedo Jr. was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead. A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody during the search.

The teen was arrested for murder and weapons charges and was booked into Juvenile Hall, while. Flores was arrested for murder and conspiracy, McFarland police said.