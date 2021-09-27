McFarland police investigating man killed in shooting

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a shooting in McFarland on Sunday, according to McFarland police.

Officers were called out just before 2 p.m. to the 100 block of San Pedro Street near East Sherwood Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound and gave medical aid until the Kern County Fire Department and Delano Ambulance arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-212 or their anonymous tip line at 661-428-1265.