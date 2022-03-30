McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot Sunday evening at 730 Browning Road, according to McFarland Police officers.

The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the man as McFarland resident Hermes Garcia Ramirez.

McFarland police officers responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. where they said they found Ramirez in critical condition on scene. Ramirez, 27, was airlifted to Kern Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information should call the McFarland Police Department at (661) 792-2121 or the Anonymous Text/Voice Tipline at (661) 428-1265.