BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after a shooting Thursday evening in west Bakersfield.

Police were called to a location on Stockdale Highway west of North Stine Road around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting that had just occurred, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. They found a man with a single gunshot wound.

The man, whose named had not been released, was taken to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information was included in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Danni Melendez at 661-326-3919, the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.