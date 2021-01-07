Man wanted for murder in Las Vegas has multiple convictions in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in Kern County recently is accused of killing a man he’d brought over to his mother’s apartment in Las Vegas, not long after he’d already been convicted of crimes in Kern County.

Las Vegas court documents show Raymond James Berry (charged under the name Barry James Raymond, an alias listed in Kern County court records) is wanted for the murder of Jacqwan Rankin on December 13. Rankin was shot in the head inside an apartment just east of the MGM Grand. The documents say Berry’s mother and brother were inside when he allegedly shot Rankin, reportedly after an altercation. The two were not harmed and escaped to a neighboring unit after the shooting. Berry was arrested over two weeks later in Bakersfield.

According to Las Vegas police, Berry had moved to the city to live with his mother after being released from prison in California.

Court records show Berry has a long criminal history in Kern County. In 2009 he was charged with attempted murder, which led to a 9-year sentence at Wasco State Prison. In 2019 he was convicted again on taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was arrested in October on suspicion of having a stolen vehicle, all before an arrest warrant was issued for him in December for the murder charge.

Berry appeared in Kern County court Tuesday for the stolen vehicle charge. It’s unclear whether that case will be resolved before he’s tried on the murder charge in Nevada.