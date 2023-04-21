BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man wanted for two homicides in Kern County 19 years ago was captured by the FBI in Tijuana and was booked into Kern County Jail Friday, according to FBI officials.

Gustavo Ubaldo Soria, 53, allegedly killed two people in separate incidents in Bakersfield on Sept. 23, 2004, according to officials. Soria’s arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 12, 2004, and the FBI obtained a federal arrest warrant on Nov. 4 2004 after he fled to Mexico in a rental car.

According to officials, the rental car was recovered in Tijuana, Mexico. Local law enforcement and the FBI have worked together to capture Soria.

Soria was captured by Baja California State Police on Nov. 5, 2022, according to officials.

“We are grateful for the assistance our international partners provided to ensure Soria could be returned to answer to the crimes he has been charged with,” Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office said in a news release. “Our hearts break for the families of the victims, who have been patiently waiting nearly 19 years for this day and will soon be revisiting this dark chapter in their lives.”

According to the Kern County in custody website Soria is booked on suspicion of two felony counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.