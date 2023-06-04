BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was stabbed and killed on Union Avenue in May.

Moses Lee Campbell, 47, of Bakersfield was assaulted by another on Union Avenue at La Mirage Motel on May 18, according to officials.

An autopsy was conducted and determined the cause of Campbell’s death a stab wound and the manner of death as a homicide.

David Nutt, 51, was arrested about 30 minutes after the incident and he is accused of fatally stabbing Campbell, according to officials.

Nutt, 51, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is due back in court on June 8.