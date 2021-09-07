UPDATE: Man stabbed in south Bakersfield last month has died

UPDATE (9/7): The man who was stabbed outside a market on Aug. 29 in south Bakersfield has died, according to police. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Bakersfield resident Jesse Martin Mata. He died Saturday, Sept. 4.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) (8/29) — A man stabbed Sunday evening in south Bakersfield is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Officers were called on Aug. 29 at about 8:28 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of Panama Lane, where they found a wounded man, police said. He was taken to a local hospital. Police say the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the El Milagro market.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.