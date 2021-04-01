Man shot to death on Cottonwood Road in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday night on Cottonwood Road.

KCSO said deputies were called to the 300 block of Cottonwood Road near Feliz Drive for a report of a shooting. Deputies found a man in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. He suffered major injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-327-7111 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.