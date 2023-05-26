BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a man who was found shot to death on Barnett Street last month.

The man was identified as 54-year-old James Strickland of Bakersfield.

Deputies responded to multiple calls of vandalism in the 2100 block of Barnett Street at around 10:16 a.m., according to KCSO. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Strickland was pronounced deceased at the scene. His cause of death has been was a gunshot wound on his chest and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.