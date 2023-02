BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot and killed on Feb. 11 on Clifton Street.

Johnasen Lee Crummie, 27, of Bakersfield was shot by another on Feb. 11 around 2:14 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

This shooting left another man with critical injuries, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

An autopsy will be completed to determine Crummie’s cause and manner of death.