BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Officer identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Delano.

Mario Moreno, 26, of Delano, was shot and killed around 10 p.m. Sunday night on 13th Street, according to the coroner’s office.

Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The Delano Police Department is investigating this homicide, to contact detectives cal 661-721-3356.