Man killed in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

The department says officers were called to the intersection of Oregon and Miller streets for a report of a shooting at around 2:40 p.m. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the man at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 611-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

This was the second homicide in the City of Bakersfield on Sunday.