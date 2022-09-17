BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death following a report of a fight early Saturday morning in central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to Cherry Street near H Street at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a fight and possible shooting.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound, according to the department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The police department did not release any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.