Man shot and killed in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed in East Bakersfield Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of Steele Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue for reports of a victim who had been shot, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

If you have information regarding this incident call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

There have been four confirmed homicides this year in Kern County, according to 17 News’ records.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.